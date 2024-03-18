JB Bruzulier: among Rotherham Titans' try scorers away to Hull RUFC

That’s after they beat Hull RUFC 47-29 away from home on Saturday to keep up the pressure on the unbeaten league leaders, who blitzed Lymm 78-17.

It means a gap of five points remains between the two Yorkshire rivals, who are chasing the one and only promotion spot from National Two North.

Titans are hoping for a bumper crowd on at Clifton Lane on Saturday (2pm kick-off), with reduced admission of just £10 for Rotherham United supporters on production of a season ticket. Accompanying kids go free.

Titans overturned a 17-14 half-time deficit to outscore a spirited Hull team seven tries to four.

Winger Jack Taylor went in for two tries and there was one each for JB Bruzulier, Harry Dunne, Loma Kivalu, Marcus Payne and Will Milner, who also added a further 12 points from the tee in the absence of regular kicker Lloyd Hayes.

Rotherham’s Harvey Biljon said: “This game coming up on Saturday has almost crept up on us rather than us going to look for it.