ROTHERHAM Titans insist their National Two North promotion push is far from over after losing out to chief rivals Leeds Tykes.

Rotherham Titans get to grips with a Leeds Tykes raider. Picture by MIKE INKLEY

Saturday’s 26-20 defeat at The Sycamores in the much anticipated clash of the section’s top two leaves Titans 11 points behind their Yorkshire neighbours with a game in hand. There is still more than half of the season to go, including the return at Clifton Lane in March.

Titans’ rugby consultant, Harvey Biljon, said: “It was a hell of a battle and you’ve got to give Leeds credit because they stuck to what they’ve been all season with the way they endeavour to play. I think the amount of pressure Rotherham withstood without the ball and the effort they put in was exceptional.

“This game won’t define our season and we can’t wait to get back to training and build on Saturday. The performances keep coming so let’s see what the coming weeks bring.”

Trailing 14-0 at half time, Titans pulled back to within a point with a try from back row John Okafor, his first of two, and a conversion and two penalties from Lloyd Hayes.

Watched by a crowd of nearly 1,000, Leeds pulled away again with two quick scores to secure a four-try bonus point before Okafor’s late converted score ensured Rotherham went home with a losing bonus point.

It was their first league defeat since February, ending a 16-game winning streak.