Rotherham Titans' Travis Gordon is now a man for all seasons

Surge: Travis Gordon takes the game to Leeds Tykes on a firm track at Clifton Lane last weekend

THE impending British winter won’t take South African Travis Gordon by surprise as he and his Rotherham Titans team-mates try to plot a way to promotion.

The flanker and former Currie Cup player swapped the largely dry pitches of home for rugby in all weathers when he moved over to South Yorkshire last summer.

After a year in the English game, he is ready for the mucky battles that lay ahead in a strong National One.

"In South Africa, on a bad day it might rain a little bit. Here it is a lot different,” said Gordon.

Travis Gordon and his Rotherham Titans team-mates brave the rain before last week's win over Leeds Tykes. Pictures by Gareth Siddons

"You start off the season here with decent weather and running rugby and it’s nice and quick.

"In the middle of the season obviously it’s winter and it gets wet and boggy. It becomes more a game of attrition because you can’t throw the ball around when the wind is gusting.

"Physically, National One is up there with all the leagues I have played in, albeit a little bit slower because of the pitches.

"Overall it’s a great league to be in. Every game is hard and your body is sore for the next couple of days.

Travis Gordon on the attack against Leeds Tykes. Pictures by Gareth Siddons

"It has been a nice learning curve to play in new conditions.”

Travis is sharing the leadership duties this season with newcomer Cory Teague and Harry Newborn, who has worn the captain’s armband for the opening two matches.

Gordon was on the bench for the first-day win at Sale but started at inside centre for last week’s thumping of Leeds Tykes and he’s ready to push on.

"My first year here was awesome,” he said. “I got an injury early on which wasn’t ideal but having come back and got some games in at the end of last season and then had a pre-season, the body is feeling good.

"There’s a good vibe amongst the boys here and the ones that have come in have been fantastic.

"When you have a good environment off the field then on the field tends to be easier.”

With the leaves only just starting to fall off the trees, Gordon should be able to count of decent conditions when Rotherham go to Bristol to play Clifton on tomorrow (3pm).

The newly promoted champions of National Two West have yet to register a point but Gordon is wary.

"This league is competitive. It doesn’t matter if the opposing team is at the top of the league or the bottom of the log. If you don’t rock up on the day you can get rolled.

"It’s important to stay in the present, not really look at the log and focus on your processes and the result will hopefully come.

"We’ll do our research on Clifton to see what they’re all about but having never played them you are not entirely sure what you are coming into.

"It’s been a good start for us but you have to keep your head where your feet are and focus on the next game and training session.”