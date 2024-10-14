Jack Hedley touches down for Rotherham Titans away to Leicester Lions. Pictures by Steve Bott

ROTHERHAM Titans kept up with the early pace setters in National One with a fifth win from six.

They came back from 17-10 down at half time to “nil” their hosts Leicester Lions in the second half and run out 34-17 winners.

The five-point victory keeps Titans third in the table on a day when second-placed Richmond were held 31-31 by Dings Crusaders and leaders Rams clung on for a 10-6 win away to Bishop’s Stortford.

Rotherham’s director of rugby, Harvey Biljon, said: “It’s five points away from home in what was a very tough game. I thought the Leicester Lions team were well coached, they had a great game plan in place and they executed it very well. We had to work really hard to get the win and I know Leicester are going to win a lot of games this season.

Rotherham Titans' Zak Poole leads a surge away against Leicester Lions.

“All week we spoke about their resilience. We’ve seen from their results this season that they have come from behind a few times and they did that with their win against Sedgley Park. So, for us from a defensive point of view and how we controlled that second half, it made me really proud of our players.”

Rotherham twice breached the home line through Jack Bergmanas and Ronnie Du Randt in the first period at Leicester but the home team’s expansive rugby earned them a deserved half-time advantage.

Titans’ power up front turned the contest after that, with Du Randt’s second try sitting alongside further scores from JB Bruzulier and Jack Hedley.

Lloyd Hayes’ nine points from the tee helps keep him top of Nat One’s Leading Scorers chart.

Rotherham will chase a 20th straight home win when Bishop’s Stortford come to Clifton Lane on Saturday (2pm kick-off).