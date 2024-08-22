TRY: for JB Bruzulier against Leeds Tykes

​TEAM chief Harvey Biljon has the right kind of headache as Rotherham Titans prepare to hop over to the Channel Islands for their second pre-season friendly.

The strength in depth at this disposal was there for all to see as Titans put old foes Leeds Tykes to the sword last Friday, running in six tries in a 40-7 victory.

Leading 14-7 at half time, Rotherham’s powerful bench men came on in the second half to help them score four unanswered tries in a mightily impressive night’s work.

No less than 13 new or returning players got game time and plenty pressed their claims for starting jerseys in tomorrow’s match against Guernsey Raiders (6pm).

WATCHFUL:: fans take in the action. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

“I have got to select 25 players to go to Guernsey and that’s going to be a tough task and it’s a pre-season friendly, not even a league game yet,” said Biljon.

“The competition for places helped drive our performance against Leeds.

“There is a long way to go yet. We have new players and it takes time for them to understand what Rotherham Titans is all about but in saying that, they’re enjoying it.”

There was a try for newcomers Ronnie Du Randt and Travis Gideon while Rob Povey, the club’s new Canadian international half-back, came on to convert three of the tries.

NEWCOMER: Rob Povey slots a conversion

Considering the chopping and changing, Titans played with cohesion, pace and no lack of skill.

They handled and moved the ball well and in the end it proved too much for what was a strong Leeds side that came a close second to Rotherham in the league last season. They looked shell-shocked at the end.

Their only try was sandwiched by two from wing Cuchlain Livinstone and the returning Jamie Cooke in a competitive first half, both converted by the irrepressible Lloyd Hayes.

JB Bruzulier has strong competition for the no.9 shirt this season and he grabbed the third try before Titans turned the screw with further scores for ex-Nottingham man Du Randt, skipper Zak Poole and new back three operator Gideon.

TACKLED. Corben Ollivant. Pictures by KERRIE BEDDOWS

“We’ve had a rugby ball in hand from day one in pre-season and I think that showed tonight,” said Biljon, whose influence after ten months in the job is becoming increasingly apparent.

“Clearly the players have bought into how we want to play.”

