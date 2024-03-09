Action from Rotherham Titans v Hull Ionians. Pictures: KERRIE BEDDOWS

Titans prevailed 42-17 at Clifton Lane after trailing 10-0 late in the first half, scoring six tries and collecting five league points for their efforts.

And with Leeds having to settle for four from a nervy 12-8 win up at Wharfedale, just five points separate the teams heading towards Tykes’ trip to Rotherham in two weeks’ time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two converted tries late in the first half from John Okafor and Charlie Capps helped turn the match against Ionians on its head after the lowly visitors had enjoyed the better of possession and territory.

Full-back Jack Townend claimed the first try of the second half and then replacement Loma Kivalu secured the four-try bonus point, the prop’s first of his two tries on the day.

Number eight Callum Bustin completed the home try scoring before Ionians went in for a late consolation.

Lloyd Hayes landed all his five conversion attempts and Will Milner the other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Titans coach Harvey Biljon said: "I don’t know how Ionians are where they are in the league because they look an organised outfit and they made us work for it.

"For whatever reason it took us time to get into our stride but what we spoke about during the week and in the dressing room was about staying on task.

"We had to remind ourselves that if we kept possession we would get our rewards and we did.

‘We showed composure, we showed control and we took scores.”

Titans’ unbeaten home record now stretches to nearly 13 months.