​PERSONAL points totals take second billing to the goal of promotion as a new year begins for Rotherham Titans’ Lloyd Hayes.

Lloyd Hayes in action for Rotherham Titans

Hayes topped the entire National League scoring charts last year with 267 points from hand and boot and is already more than halfway towards that total this term, putting him top of the standings in National Two North.

The experienced back has scored more than 500 points for Rotherham across two spells dating back to 2014 but the icing on the cake would be to help the club to promotion back to English rugby’s third tier.

"I’m happy enough with how I’m playing so far and it helps having a team behind you scoring tries and giving you chance to have those kicks,” said Hayes.

Try! for Titans against Wharfedale. Pic by GARETH SIDDONS

"Obviously it would be nice to retain the title of top points scorer again and it is always good to have your own individual goals but the team goal is more important and we have to keep going for that. If my points continue then that’s a bonus.”

Hayes and his Titans team-mates served up nothing but a feast of winning rugby either side of the summer break.

Six straight victories to end last season preceded ten more this term until Rotherham ran into league leaders Leeds.

The 26-20 defeat at The Sycamores means the Tykes will claim the one and only promotion spot should they win all their remaining games, which is easier said than done, not least because they face a tricky trip up to improving Tynedale on Saturday.

"We had a dream start,” reflected Hayes. “We knew we were capable of it but we knew that Leeds game was going to be a possible league decider.

"Take that out and we are doing really well. We are building nicely.

"(The title) is Leeds’ to lose now and we can’t afford to slip up. The home fixture here against them in March is going to be huge and ideally we need to close the gap a little bit before we play them."

First priority for Titans is a maximum five points on Saturday at home to Sheffield Tigers, led by former Roth’ head coach Adam Byron.

A frozen pitch put paid to the original fixture in December since when Tigers’ good run of form has been ended by two straight defeats.

Hayes is understandably wary.

"It’s a big derby game at the end of the day,” he said.

"They came to us last season and turned us over at our place so we can’t take any game for granted in this league, especially them.

"They’ll be gunning for it so we need to go in with some good prep and hopefully do the job.”