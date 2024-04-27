Jumping for joy: Harvey Biljon and Rotherham Titans with the league winners' trophy. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

They beat Billingham 40-26 to become champions of National Two North, ending the campaign with 25 wins from 26.

It is the club’s first promotion since it earned a second stint in the Premiership 21 years ago.

It was also a reward for a huge effort from the Titans, who have reeled off 15 straight wins since their only loss to long-time leaders Leeds Tykes back in November.

Rotherham Titans supporters at Billingham.

“It’s a bit of a fairytale,” said Harvey Biljon, the former Jersey Reds man who has overseen the hot streak with head coach Gareth Lewis.

"A promotion in a centenary season is something special and in ten, 15 or 20 years time people will look back and remember a team that had to stick with it for so long in second place and then go and win a real pressure game (against Leeds) and manage to stay undefeated in the second half of the season and see it out away from home.”

A big Titans following, many clad in Hawaiian shirts, saw their team pushed hard by lively Billingham, who needed a point to be sure of staying up.

Four tries of their own made sure of that, the last one coming uncomfortably close to the final whistle from their point of view.

Rotherham Titans' John Okafor goes in for his interception try at Billingham.

Rotherham had led only 26-19 at half time

"Today’s game reflected the season,” added Biljon, “We had some real challenges with the way Billingham came at us and we had to problem solve. There was tension through the whole game but the way the team closed out the win through the second half was pretty special considering the way we were challenged in the first half.

"In the huddle afterwards, I thanked the players for their effort and told them they deserved it. They’re champions. No-one can ever take that away from them.”

Rotherham’s five tries came from Jack Bergmanas, John Okafor, Laurence Cowen-Leak, Jack Taylor and Lloyd Hayes, who also landed three conversions and three penalties to finish as N2N’s top points scorer for the second year running, also breaking a club record.

Rotherham Titans skipper Zak Poole leads the celebrations. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Titans will compete in National One next season for the first time in four years since they were relegated on a mathematical formula when rugby was halted due to the pandemic.

Try scorer Okafor said: “Harvey kept telling us, ‘stay in the fight. Don’t look at the league table. I know you guys are the best team in the league so keep going.’

"Beating Leeds at Clifton Lane last month was the pivotal moment for us.”

Skipper Zak Poole added: “I’ve been here a long time. This is my club and when it’s your club and you achieve something it means so much more.

"We’ve been through some downs and fallen short but now we have finally made it happen.