Clifton Lane, home of Rotherham Titans

​ROTHERHAM Titans have joined other rugby union clubs in calling for a “root and branch” review of the way the sport is run in England.

​Titans are one of 12 clubs from their league calling for a shake-up at the top following widespread criticism of the leadership of the RFU.

The perceived lack of support and guidance for grassroots clubs, cuts in funding to the second tier and the reluctance to allow automatic promotion to the Premiership have been among long-standing issues.

Titans said in a statement: “We believe that recent events have shown that change is required and that there have been major failures in governance and in the leadership.

Rotherham Titans in action against Rams, one of the National One clubs supporting the challenge to the sport's governance

"The RFU Council and Board are complicit both in the lack of accountability and governance that the member clubs expect them to exercise and, alongside the RFU leadership, in the lack of clarity and strategy for the development of rugby in England.”

Across the game there has been criticism of the £1 million salary collected by RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney.

It represented an increase of £400,000 in the same year the RFU made more than 40 staff redundant and posted losses of £37.9 million.

Titans want a thorough review, independent of the current RFU Council, Board and Executive, into the governance, set-up and management of rugby in England.

They and the 11 other supporting National One clubs also ask whether the governance of the England team and the professional game needs to be fully split from the semi-pro and amateur code.

Titans are calling upon members of the RFU Council to use today’s emergency meeting of the RFU Council as an opportunity to instigate an independent review of the management of the domestic game.

They say National One clubs wlll act individually when it comes to arguing for or voting on any no-confidence motions that might arise at the meeting or any any subsequent Special General Meeting of the RFU.

The clubs who have joined forces are Rotherham, Blackheath, Darlington Mowden Park, Dings Crusaders, Esher, Leicester Lions, Plymouth Albion, Rams, Richmond, Rosslyn Park, Sale FC and Sedgley Park.