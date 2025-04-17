Rotherham Titans' guard of honour from Skipton RFC youngsters as club celebrates 150 years

By David Beddows
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:06 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 09:14 BST
Youngsters from Skipton U10s enjoy their day in the sun at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Gareth SiddonsYoungsters from Skipton U10s enjoy their day in the sun at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Gareth Siddons
Youngsters from Skipton U10s enjoy their day in the sun at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Gareth Siddons
ROTHERHAM Titans had a special guard of honour for their final home match of the season.

Youngsters from Skipton U10s shadowed the players in what is a special year for their club, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Among them was Harry Siddons, son of Titans match photographer Gareth Siddons, who was on hand to capture the youngsters’ special day.

They got to show their skills on the pitch at Clifton Lane and meet players and officials.

Skipton U10s have a game on the pitch at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Gareth SiddonsSkipton U10s have a game on the pitch at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Gareth Siddons
Skipton U10s have a game on the pitch at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Gareth Siddons

Gareth’s youngest son, Lewis, was also there too. He plays for Skipton U7s.

And to round it all off, the Titans beat National One champions Richmond 40-38 in a humdinger of a contest that produced 12 tries and swung one way and then the other.

“The kids loved their day out,” added Gareth.

