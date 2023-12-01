​ROTHERHAM Titans have to flush a big loss out of their system this weekend when rivals Sheffield Tigers come calling.

Saturday’s 26-20 defeat at Leeds Tykes in the much anticipated clash of the section’s top two leaves Titans 11 points behind their unbeaten Yorkshire neighbours with a game in hand.

There is still more than half of the season to go, including the return at Clifton Lane in four monthts’ time, but Titans can ill afford another slip against a very capable Tigers team in a good run of form under former Roth’ coach Adam Byron.

Titans play their game in hand away to Preston Grasshoppers next week. They will also be confident they can turn the tables on Leeds and their speedy wingers on the much narrower pitch at Clifton Lane in March.

There is still lots of rugby to play before then, starting with the home test against Tigers, who have won three of their last four.

“They’re fourth in the league, they’re no joke,” warned Rotherham skipper Zak Poole.

"Tigers are going to come at us full throttle, wanting to take our scalp but nothing changes. We want to take theirs as well. It’s a local derby and it would be great to gets loads of fans down.”

Leeds have a tricky test away to improving Tynedale on Saturday and the Titans intend keeping the pressure on.

Rugby consultant Harvey Biljon said: “The Leeds game won’t define our season. The performances keep coming so let’s see what the coming weeks bring.”