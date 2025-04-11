Rotherham Titans chief Harvey Biljon digests promotion near miss

Harvey Biljon: has overseen a good season for Rotherham Titans

​ROTHERHAM Titans chief Harvey Biljon has no qualms about being beaten to promotion by champions Richmond.

The Londoners will take their place back in the Championship next season after losing only two of their 24 matches to top National One.

Their dogged consistency, allied to three losses from the last four for Titans, has tipped the balance in the Londoners’ favour.

"Richmond have lost two and drawn two all season,” said Biljon.

Rotherham Titans do battle with Blackheath earlier this season. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

“Looking at the league over the last five or six years, if you lose five or less you win the league.

"We’ve lost six. We’ve been in the (promotion) discussion but the league table doesn’t lie.

"At the same time should we have ever been in the discussion having just been promoted into this league?

"We are still laying the foundations of where we need to be. There is still much to come I believe.”

Titans’ 31-24 defeat at Blackheath last Saturday confirmed Richmond as champions, the Londoners having outscored Rams 47-24 in front of 1,400 fans at a packed Athletic Ground the night before.

Richmond come to Clifton Lane tomorrow (2pm) for a tasty home finale.

Even though promotion has gone, it’s a chance for Rotherham to score a moral victory and avenge a tight 31-29 loss in the first meeting in December which was decided by a last-minute try.

And to keep Titans on their toes, the final game of the season on April 26 takes them to Rosslyn Park, who have replaced them in second spot after a run of seven straight wins.

“Moving forward, the situation as it is now may just gives us a bit more freedom,” said Biljon.

“We can enjoy the end to what has been a very successful campaign.

"We are going to challenging the champions this Saturday and isn’t that great to be part of.”

The Advertiser asked Biljon about his own plans for the future.

The South African stressed that he is focussed on this campaign rather than what is happening next season.