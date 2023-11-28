ROTHERHAM Rugby Club has voiced more concerns about the ongoing roadworks near Clifton Lane ahead of Saturday’s match against Sheffield Tigers.

Disruption on Clifton Lane.

​There is no sign of an end to the works for the town’s extensive cycle-path scheme which have disrupted all four access roads to the club and kept potential spectators away, costing thousands of pounds.

A further road nearby – Boswell Street – was closed this week.

Postal deliveries to the rugby ground have been hit and some deliveries have struggled to get through.

The rugby club said it appeared work on the closed-off section immediately outside the entrance appeared to be complete.

“We are now into week 11 of a supposed eight-week scheme,” said commercial director, John Whaling. “Originally, three of our fixtures were going to be affected. We've had a fourth and now it looks like a fifth – and traditionally our best of the season income wise.

"We have had no communication from the local authority whatsoever.”