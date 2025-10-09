Praise for dogged Dinnington RUFC and Wath also win again

By David Beddows
Published 9th Oct 2025, 19:20 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 19:30 BST
Dinnington on the attack against Yarnburyplaceholder image
​HEAD coach Matt Challinor praised Dinnington RUFC’s resilience after they dug deep to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season.

They survived a second-half scare to beat Yarnbury 24-21 at Lodge Lane and secure third spot in the early Yorkshire One standings

"We showed great character today," said the team chief. "Yarnbury are a tough side and pushed us all the way but the lads stuck to the task.

"It wasn’t perfect, but we found a way to win — and that says a lot about this group.”

Jonny West kicks for goal for Dinnington against Yarnburyplaceholder image
Dinnington powered into a 21-7 lead by half time.

Alex Rimmington crashed over for the first try, James Egerton finished off a flowing move for the second and Michael Leitch claimed the third try, all goaled by Jonny West.

Yarnbury weren’t finished. Two quick tries brought them level at 21–21 to set up a tense final quarter.

Dinnington dug in and when the chance came Jonny West stepped up once again to slot a vital penalty to win it in front of a happy home support.

Action from Dinnington against Yarnburyplaceholder image
Wath are above Dinnington on points difference after seeing off West Leeds 28-8 in hard conditions at Moor Road.

Oscar Bramhall, Jake Keogh, Harry Armitage and Anthony Davies got tries and Jack Whitlam kicked the points.

Rotherham Phoenix had their first win in Yorkshire Three, beating West Park Leeds 26-20. Maltby shaded a 10-7 win at Wortley to extend their unbeaten start in Yorkshire Four South.

Saturday: Beverley v Wath, Dinnington v Goole, Thornensians v Rotherham Phoenix, Maltby v Sheffield Medics.

