Patched-up Rotherham Titans dig deep to see off plucky underdogs

Rotherham Titans attack Leicester Lions at Clifton Lane

TEAM chief Harvey Biljon had few complaints as Rotherham Titans grounded out a win against lowly Leicester Lions at a wintry Clifton Lane.

A team disrupted by illness and injury and including two debutants in wing Calum Barrett and prop Eion Harrison had to swat off a lively challenge from the spirited visitors before coming through 24-7.

Although Titans nilled their opponents in the second half, a four-try bonus point wasn’t secured.

"I looked into the huddle at full-time and it was if the boys were frustrated they didn’t get the bonus point,” said Biljon. "I see that a whole different way.

"We played a team that was desperate and fought for everything. We were in a tough game in difficult conditions. We lost Charlie Capps before the game and we had two or three guys playing out of position and two guys making their debuts.

"A 24-7 result is testament to the resilience the team has got.”

After being pressed back in the opening quarter and conceding a converted try, Lloyd Hayes’ interception score got Rotherham moving. Travis Gordon then twisted over the whitewash and two conversions and a penalty put Titans 17-7 at half time.

When replacement Jack Bergmanas finished off a driving maul early in the second half and Hayes added extras, more tries were expected to follow but Lions continued to make a game of it.

They were held up over the line, as was Rotherham replacement Andrew Foster in 11 minutes of injury time.

"Can we be better? Of course we can,” added Biljon.

"We controlled the last 15 minutes and could have had a better impact.

"Having said that we kept the ball for five minutes just to work our way up the pitch and to be held up over the line off the last play was pretty frustrating.

"We’ve taken a great win and it was one of the games where there were moments we can go and look at and coach and make sure we’re better at in six, 12 and 18 months time.”

Rotherham’s next match is next Saturday away to Bishop’s Stortford, who did Titans a favour by inflicting a second straight defeat on Rams today.

Titans are now within three points of them with a game in hand and six behind Richmond at the top of National One.