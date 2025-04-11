Maximum return for Dinnington RUFC and Maltby upset the champions

Danny Bearman reaches over the try line for Maltby RUFC's win over Dearne Valley.. Picture by Hayley Kirk

CHAMPIONS Dinnington RUFC have ended their Yorkshire League season with a perfect 22 wins from 22.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​They were handed a walkover in their final second tier fixture at home to Hemsworth, crowning a superb campaign for head coach Matt Challinor and his players.

"No matter what the level, to win a league without losing a match is a big achievement,” said the former Rotherham Titans man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League newcomers Maltby ended on a high by taking the scalp of Yorkshire Four South champions Dearne Valley.

A big hit goes in at Maltby RUFC versus Dearne Valley. Pictures by Hayley Kirk

They beat them 34-26 at Muglet Lane, with Danny Bearman scoring 26 points from hand and boot. James Green scored the winning try for Maltby, who finish a creditable third.

"It was a brilliant way to finish the season,” said Maltby secretary Frank Lidster. "We had a good crowd and the atmosphere was brilliant.

"Dearne Valley had already won the league and they’d been joking, asking us to keep the champagne on ice, so it was nice to send them home with a loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a statement win for us and shows we’ve got plenty to build on for next season.

In Yorkshire One, Wath signed off a solid season first season up by outscoring Old Rishworthians 27-24 at Moor Road to seal sixth place.

They led 12-0 with tries by Jack Anderson and Sean Hopper before being pegged back to 12-12 by half time.

Hopper went over again and with fiveminutes lef promising second row Oscar Bramhall timed his run to perfection to score the winning try before the visitors claimed a late consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Whitlam kicked the goal points for Wath, who will hope to push on under new coach Ryan Burrows next season.

Yorkshire Three action ended with a 48-42 loss for Rotherham Phoenix away to Old Otliensians. Phoenix finished sixth.