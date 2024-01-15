AN injury to Matt Challinor tainted another commanding win for Rotherham Titans.

Rotherham Titans' Matt Challinor

The second row retired from the action in the opening ten minutes of Saturday’s 36-22 win at Lymm with what looked like a serious leg injury.

Playing on an artificial pitch in Cheshire, Titans pulled out a 29-10 lead by half time with two tries from front row Jack Bergmanas and one from wing Jack Taylor and back row Harry Newborn, continuing his comeback after a year out.

With the four-try bonus point secured, Challinor’s replacement, Callum Bustin, claimed the fifth try five minutes into the second half.

National Two North’s leading points scorer, Lloyd Hayes, added four conversions and a penalty before Lymm rallied with a couple of tries of their own to add to their first-half five-pointer.

The status quo prevails at the top of the table, with six points separating Rotherham from leaders Leeds Tykes, who blitized Hull Ionians 66-15.