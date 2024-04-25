Maltby RUFC on the up after acceptance into league
Maltby RUFC, formed only last year, will join Wath, Dinnington and Rotherham Phoenix in the Yorkshire League next season.
“It’s great news,” said Maltby secretary Frank Lidster. “This season we’ve played in the South Merit League and it has not been as competitive as we wanted and some games have been cancelled.
“The Yorkshire League will give us the regular, competitive matches we need.”
Maltby, who will start in Division Four, have still enjoyed an encouraging debut season, reaching the semi-final of the NLD Cup in which they lost to Bingham.
They played Wath 2s in the final of the Yorkshire Bowl last night and were pipped 22-19.
Meanwhile, a return to Twickenham is just a little bit closer for Wath’s first team.
They beat Horden & Peterlee, champions of Northumberland and County Durham, 22-17 last weekend to move into the quarter-finals of the Papa Johns Championship Trophy.
Tries from Luke Stead and Brandon Coult plus 12 points from the boot of Jack Whitlam ensured the long trip north was worth it.
Eyeing another final at Twickenham, Wath next play Veysians, from Sutton Coldfield, at Moor Road on Saturday (3pm).