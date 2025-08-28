Maltby RUFC in the groove as Yorkshire League kick-off nears

Better side: Maltby RUFC beating Hemsworth. Pictures by Hayley Kirk

PROMOTION hopefuls Maltby RUFC warmed up for the new season with a comfortable home victory.

They beat Hemsworth 33-5 at Muglet Lane as the countdown continues to the big kick-off in the Yorkshire League next month.

Maltby finished high up in Yorkshire Four South in their first year in the competition last season.

They have another friendly against Wheatley this weekend in the run-up to the league opener away to Hallamshire on Saturday, September 13.

On the move: Maltby against Hemsworth. PIctures by Hayley Kirk

Dinnington won Yorkshire Two in style last season, not losing a league game, and they’ll join near neighbours Wath back in Yorkshire One.

Matt Challinor’s team start with a home game against West Leeds on September 6 while Wath host Rishworthian.

Wath will be able to call upon the expertise of Ryan Burrows, the new rugby development manager who has a wealth of knowledge from his time at Rotherham Titans, Leeds Carnegie and Newcastle Falcons and most latterly Coventry.

Rotherham Phoenix’s first game in Yorkshire Three takes them to Barnsley.