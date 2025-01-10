Lloyd Hayes kicks for goal for Rotherham Titans

​ROTHERHAM Titans player Lloyd Hayes enters 2025 chasing a personal treble.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His league’s top points-scorer for the last two years, he’s top of the National One scoring charts, nearly 50 points clear of the next best, Callum Grieve of Richmond.

"2024 was a good year for me,” said Hayes, modestly.

"The boys put me in the right positions and I’m just kicking the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd Hayes lines up a kick for Rotherham Titans. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

"It’s a team effort in the end but it’s nice to be at the top.”

Hayes can add to his tally of 173 points when Rotherham journey south to play Esher on Saturday (3pm).

Unlike the Titans, Esher have struggled in their first year back in National One after promotion, winning only three of their 13 games so far to sit second bottom of the table.

A cautionary note for Rotherham is that bottom side Darlington Mowden Park gave them an uncomfortable afternoon at Clifton Lane last time out before a bonus point victory was secured off the last play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This time of year the matches always tighten up and that was no different,” said Hayes.

"It’s shaping up to be a tough league and we just need to stay on the right side of it.”

Titans are third in the table, just four points off leaders Richmond and three behind Rams.

Added Hayes: "We didn’t really set ourselves a goal at the start of the season and I think we are way exceeding expectations considering we thought we might be fighting to stay up and then build from there.

"I’d have snapped anybody’s arm off to be third going into the new year.”