A muddy John Okafor on the attack at Huddersfield. Pictures by Mike Inkley

Skipper Zak Poole is expected to be back available from a hamstring problem for Saturday’s home game against Hull Ionians while experienced second row Matt Smith is nearing a return from a knee injury.

And that is just the type of positive news the club wanted with the first versus second clash against Leeds Tykes in National Two North less than three weeks away.

"The medical reports are that Matt will feature again this season, which is really encouraging. It’s just a case of when,” said head coach Gareth Lewis, speaking in the wake of the 31-12 victory at bottom side Huddersfield.

It's dirty work for Rotherham's Lawrence Cowen-Leak

"We need to get him out on the field sooner rather than later if he is going to be involved in the Leeds game, for example, because of the match fitness he is missing.

"If you ask Zak, he was good to go last Saturday but he has taken the advice of the medics and should be back available for the weekend.”

Titans battled through awful conditions at Lockwood Park to bag a five-point win, with their four tries from Jack Townend, Harry Newborn, Jack Taylor and Lloyd Hayes all arriving in the first half. Hayes also tagged on 11 points from the tee.

And not for the first time this season, Rotherham “nilled” their opponents in the second half.

"The conditions really were atrocious,” added Lewis. “There were players and staff both from teams debating whether it should go ahead.

"We tried our best to play some rugby in difficult conditions. We ground our way and Huddersfield were competitive and made life difficult for us but the conditions I believe certainly were a leveller.

"It was good to get the five points. It’s always hard when you get the four-try bonus point before half time and it felt a little bit like that on Saturday. We just didn’t really get going in the second half.”

The victory trimmed the gap on Leeds to six points. Tykes visit Clifton Lane on March 23.