JB Bruzulier Q&A: Rotherham Titans, travel, Tyson and big fat cookies!
FIRST SPORTING MEMORY
Me and my dad kicking passing a ball around Llandaff North Rugby Club in Cardiff.
BEST THING ABOUT BEING A RUGBY PLAYER
Being around your mates, travelling and experiencing different cultures.
WORST THING
Injuries!
FAVOURITE RUGBY GROUND AND WHY
Stade Marcel-Michelin, home of ASM Clermont Auvergne in France. Unbelievable crowd and atmosphere. Rotherham supporters are great too. They have really welcomed my family in since I joined the club last summer.
FAVOURITE OTHER SPORT
Rugby League. I’m rugby obsessed haha
MOST UNUSUAL ENCOUNTER YOU'VE BEEN INVOLVED IN
Winning the Championship promotion play-off for Worcester against Bristol back in 2015 to reach the Premiership. We won by one point over the two encounters. An unreal moment!
ALL-TIME RUGBY HERO AND WHY
Bryson Kelleher, the former All Black. Unbelievable player. I always wanted to try and be like him.
ALL-TIME SPORTING HERO AND WHY
Tyson Fury with all he’s done recently. He says it how it is and doesn’t sugar-coat it. Mental issues are tough and I think it is so important to talk about it. We need to look after rugby players more too.
BEST COUNTRY VISITED
France because my family are from there and it was amazing to get out and play where my grandparents are from.
WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW AND WHAT CAN YOU SEE
Nandos, and my girlfriend eating a whole chicken.
TELL US SOMETHING ABOUT YOURSELF WE DON'T KNOW
I’m a bit of a dancer and I was an under-14s Welsh champion at table tennis.
GUILTY PLEASURE
Big fat cookies! Delicious.
FAVE MUSIC
Slow R’n’B and Smooth radio
FAVE FOOD
Wood-fired pizza.
FAVE TV OR FILM
The Equaliser, or anything to do with narcos.
FOUR IDEAL DINNER PARTY GUESTS
Micheal McIntyre, Sir Alex Ferguson, Tyson Fury and Denzil Washington.
SPORTING WISH FOR 2024
Rotherham Titans to get promoted.