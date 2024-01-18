JEAN-BAPTISTE BRUZULIER plays for Rotherham Titans and in between training and also works at the grassroots for the club’s Community Foundation.A busy guy, “JB” has a longer term association with Rugby Union in Lativa, helping develop the game there through his work with the country’s Sevens team. His mum’s real dad was Latvian. Jean-Baptiste has played for Cornish Pirates, Leeds, Worcester and Hartpury and in France with Nevers, Clermont and Provence.

HAPPY MAN: Jean-Baptiste Bruzulier on Titans duty

FIRST SPORTING MEMORY

Me and my dad kicking passing a ball around Llandaff North Rugby Club in Cardiff.

BEST THING ABOUT BEING A RUGBY PLAYER

FAVE GROUND: the home of ASM Clermont Averne

Being around your mates, travelling and experiencing different cultures.

WORST THING

Injuries!

FAVOURITE RUGBY GROUND AND WHY

Stade Marcel-Michelin, home of ASM Clermont Auvergne in France. Unbelievable crowd and atmosphere. Rotherham supporters are great too. They have really welcomed my family in since I joined the club last summer.

FAVOURITE OTHER SPORT

Rugby League. I’m rugby obsessed haha

MOST UNUSUAL ENCOUNTER YOU'VE BEEN INVOLVED IN

Winning the Championship promotion play-off for Worcester against Bristol back in 2015 to reach the Premiership. We won by one point over the two encounters. An unreal moment!

ALL-TIME RUGBY HERO AND WHY

Bryson Kelleher, the former All Black. Unbelievable player. I always wanted to try and be like him.

ALL-TIME SPORTING HERO AND WHY

Tyson Fury with all he’s done recently. He says it how it is and doesn’t sugar-coat it. Mental issues are tough and I think it is so important to talk about it. We need to look after rugby players more too.

BEST COUNTRY VISITED

France because my family are from there and it was amazing to get out and play where my grandparents are from.

WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW AND WHAT CAN YOU SEE

Nandos, and my girlfriend eating a whole chicken.

TELL US SOMETHING ABOUT YOURSELF WE DON'T KNOW

I’m a bit of a dancer and I was an under-14s Welsh champion at table tennis.

GUILTY PLEASURE

Big fat cookies! Delicious.

FAVE MUSIC

Slow R’n’B and Smooth radio

FAVE FOOD

Wood-fired pizza.

FAVE TV OR FILM

The Equaliser, or anything to do with narcos.

FOUR IDEAL DINNER PARTY GUESTS

Micheal McIntyre, Sir Alex Ferguson, Tyson Fury and Denzil Washington.

SPORTING WISH FOR 2024