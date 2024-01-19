GARETH Lewis will put business before emotion this weekend when Rotherham Titans return to the club where he spent many happy years as a player and coach.

Gareth Lewis

Saturday sees his first return to Huddersfield RUFC since leaving to become head coach at Clifton Lane in October.

Lewis did well at his home-town club, which under his stewardship achieved promotion to National Two North and then established itself in English rugby’s fourth tier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coach oversaw two Huddersfield victories over the Titans in recent times – wins which helped Rotherham decide he was a worthy successor to Gary Pearce – but the boot will be on the other foot at Lockwood Park this week.

Lewis said: “I spent a long time at Huddersfield. I finished my playing career there and became coach and had ten years at it so it will be a very strange experience going back.

“I have a lot of fond memories there but we’ve got a job to do and the most important thing is that we approach this game with the right attitude, as the lads have shown so far throughout the season.

“For Rotherham as a club, we need to put in a big performance and get that victory.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Titans face a struggling Huddersfield side well adrift at the bottom of the table and need a five-point win to keep up with leaders Leeds Tykes, who continue to look invincible.

Added Gareth: “They don’t look like dropping points and they got a convincing win (66-15 against Hull Ionians) on Saturday. It’s a cliche, but we need to concentrate on ourselves and keep chipping away and aim to be better as a group week on week.

“We have some tough challenges ahead, first of all this week and then over the next few weeks, as have Leeds.

“Things can quickly change. We just need to make sure we’re getting on the right side of results and we will see where it takes us.”