HEAD coach Gareth Lewis praised a job well done as Rotherham Titans teed-up next week’s first-v-second clash against Leeds with a tenth straight victory in National Two North.

Action from Rotherham against Hull. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

They outscored Hull 28-9 at wind-swept Clifton Lane, preventing their visitors from scoring for near on the last hour after they had edged 9-7 in front midway through the first half.

Titans came back to lead 17-9 at the break with the help of a try right on half time from replacement prop Charlie Capps and pressed home the advantage with the wind at their backs in the second half.

The game was as good as over when second row Matt Challinor finished off a lineout move to score the third try but despite plenty of pressure, they couldn’t force a fourth try and a bonus point.

In a contest that pitted two big packs against each other, fly-half Will Milner scored the opening try and Lloyd Hayes kicked 13 points. There was also a debut at scrum-half for Will Metcalfe, a loan signing from Doncaster Knights.

"We did a lot of things well,” said Lewis. “We played field position in the second half and didn’t quite get the detail around it around our maul. I am not quite sure on the legalities on how they defended the maul – we’ll have to look at that – but it’s a win and we should proud of that. We didn’t get the bonus point but we are where we are and we will use this result to continue our winning momentum.”

Leeds’ bonus-point win away to Lymm means they lead Rotherham by seven points heading into next Saturday’s clash at Bramhope. Titans have a game in hand.

Added Lewis: “The season is building nicely. The game next week has been on everyone’s lips over the course of the season. We have done well to keep the focus and think about the job in hand.