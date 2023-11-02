PLAYER unrest is believed to have led to the departure of the head coach of Rotherham Titans.

Gary Pearce and the rugby union club parted ways “by mutual consent” two weeks ago despite a seven-match winning streak that had taken Rotherham to second place in National Two North.

The news came as a shock, particularly considering the experienced Welshman’s good results since his arrival at Clifton Lane in January.

While the club has kept tight-lipped on the matter, the Advertiser understands unease in the dressing room about coaching methods contributed to a parting of the ways.

Some perceived the 62-year-old as over-critical and that training sessions sometimes lacked direction.

In terms of results, Pearce leaves with his reputation enhanced.

He took charge of 19 games, winning 14 of them, a success ratio of more than 70 per cent.

Rotherham have won their last 13 matches stretching back to March.

Pearce was also responsible for driving up fitness standards which has served Titans well in matches this season.

He has previously won promotion with Hull and Hull Ionians from Titans’ division, the fourth tier of domestic rugby.

Rotherham have since appointed Gareth Lewis as new head coach.

The 43-year-old spent ten years at Huddersfield before departing earlier this year.

He will be supported by former Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon in a short-term consultancy role.