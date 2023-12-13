Dinnington Rugby Club puts its weight behind girls game
Dinnington RUFC is expanding its commitment to fostering young talent and promoting inclusivity in the sport by building on its already thriving U11s girls team – the biggest in that category in Yorkshire.
Dedicated girls training nights are due to start on Tuesday, January 2 (6-7pm) and will run every Tuesday for the remainder of the season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Spokesman Richard Batty said: “Dinnington RUFC is set to become a powerhouse for girls rugby in Yorkshire, offering opportunities for players aged 4 to 18.
"The club has been a pioneer in youth development, and the inclusion of girls aged 4 to 12 in its rugby programmes is a reflection of our dedication to providing opportunities for players of all ages.
“We recognize the merits of rugby for girls to provide an environment that not only nurtures athletic skills but also builds character and confidence.
"The physicality of the sport promotes strength and fitness and the strategic nature of the game enhances cognitive skills.”
Dinnington have appointed a new Head of Girls Rugby.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Added Richard: "The club recognizes the importance of starting early, instilling a love for the game and creating a pathway for girls to progress in their rugby journey.”
For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/DinningtonRUFCGirls, call 01909 562044 or pop along in the new year to Dinnington RUFC on Lodge Lane.