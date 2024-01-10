WATH RUFC have home advantage tomorrow (2.15pm) in an important match at Moor Road.

​Joint top of Yorkshire Two, they take on Ripon, who are six points behind in fifth place.

Wath prepared for the encounter by posting a win away to lowly Bramley Phoenix last week after a slack second quarter left them trailing.

The visitors recovered the deficit to win 40-24 with Sam Levitt, Sean Hopper, Joe Earp and winger Joe Short among the try scorers.

It was Short’s first league try for the club.

Bramley showed great commitment and deservedly took a bonus point but on the heavy pitch Wath, with their bigger forwards,were always favourites to take the victory.