ROTHERHAM Titans’ Matt Challinor suffered a double leg break at the weekend, it has been confirmed.

Matt Challinor in action for Rotherham Titans.

The experienced second row fractured his tibia and fibula in the early stages of the 36-22 victory away to Lymm and remains in hospital in Warrington.

He is hoping to return to Rotherham (Hospital) over the next couple of days.

Head coach Gareth Lewis said: "It was a nasty one and it is not good for someone who has had such a great career.

"Matt is a bit of a talisman. His experience in the game is invaluable and he will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with Chall.”

Challinor is in his second spell with the Titans, originally featuring from 2008-10 during the club’s Championship days.

A long spell at Doncaster Knights followed before his return to Clifton Lane in 2021, since when he has become a prominent and important member of the team. He has played more than 100 games for the club.