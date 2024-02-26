Rotherham Titans try scorer Harry Newborn makes a break against Otley. Pictures by GARETH SIDDONS

Titans were made to work hard for their 34-13 win at Cross Green topped off with five tries from Will Milner, Callum Bustin, Harry Newborn, Will Metcalfe and Lloyd Hayes, who also slotted nine points from the tee.

Leading only 15-13 at half time, Rotherham “nilled” their opponents in the second half to close out an eighth successive win in National Two North.

"In fairness the scoreline didn’t reflect how close the game was,” said Lewis. “It was probably quite harsh on Otley. I thought they put up a really good fight and made things difficult for us for 75 per cent of the game probably.

Rotherham's Jack Bergmanas drives for the try line at Cross Green.

"I thought our close quarter attack around the fringes of the breakdown and our set piece, scrum and maul wore them down in the end. It was an attritional kind of performance that got us across the line.

"It was a very heavy pitch. The feedback from the boys was that it was really taking its toll and I think it reflected in the game as a spectacle.

“It wasn’t free flowing by any stretch but to score five tries is a really great effort again. We just keep churning these five-point victories out.”

League leaders Leeds Tykes’ handsome victory over Billingham means 11 points still separate them from Rotherham in the league table.

Titans play their game on Saturday away to bottom side Huddersfield, where they have lost the last twice.

"We know the recent history of this fixture,” added Lewis.

"It’s a big one and the boys need to be focussed because although results haven't gone Huddersfield’s way, they’ve had two narrow defeats the last couple of weeks. They’re scoring points and they are a dangerous team on their own patch.”