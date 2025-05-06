Zak Poole calls time on his career at Rotherham Titans

Long-time Clifton Lane favourite Zak Poole is moving on. Picture by Gareth Siddons

ONE of the most popular Rotherham rugby players of recent years is moving on.

Zak Poole has called time on his seven-year spell at Clifton Lane after 155 appearances, many of them as captain.

The back row epitomised the Rotherham spirit, leading from the front through times good, bad and indifferent.

His tally of 51 tries is a club record, one more than the legendary John Dudley.

“It’s my time to move on and have a new challenge,” Poole told the Advertiser ahead of a switch to Sheffield RUFC for next season.

“Hopefully Rotherham Rugby Club will go to another level from where I’ve left it and I’m hoping I’ve left the shirt in a better place than I found it.

“I want to leave happy and I am leaving absolutely loving the place. It’s the best way to go.”

Still in his 20s, Poole still has plenty to offer and there may be raised eyebrows as to why he is leaving with the Titans on an upward trajectory.

“There were a lot of things I had to think about and it wasn’t an easy decision,” said Zak, who is now a dad.

“The travel involved (in National One) came into it a little bit but it is hard to give one answer why.

“It is just one of them things that maybe my time was up, maybe not. That might not be exactly right but I had to go with my gut and go and play somewhere else in the north and prime myself for a new challenge.”

When Poole joined the Titans in 2018, they had just been relegated from the Championship to National One. It took the club a while to re-group and head coaches came and went.

Poole was as gutted as anyone when Rotherham were relegated from National One on a mathematical formula devised by the RFU when the Covid pandemic stopped competitive rugby in 2020.

It put them back into regional rugby for the first time since 1996.

When play resumed, he led a revived and re-shaped Rotherham team from the front, helping them win the National Two North last year and supporting the drive to a third-place finish back in the third tier this season.

Even though he was born in Lincoln, Poole almost became like an home-grown player.

“I feel like it was my club. Where I grew up, Market Raisen was my club but Rotherham has kind of adopted me as their own,” he explained.

“Wherever I go, whatever I do, I will always give 110 per cent but I feel like here I’ve always given that little bit extra because I love the place.

“I’ve left nothing out there. There is enough blood on Clifton Lane of mine to do a few blood transfusions, that’s for sure.”

How long he remains Rotherham’s top try scorer remains to be seen, with Callum Bustin just a few behind his total.

“If I stayed, Callum would have beaten my record,” smiled Zak. “Me leaving means I can always say that If I’d have stayed he would never have beaten it!”

Poole received special recognition for his efforts at the club’s annual awards dinner last week.

Clad in a maroon and light blue blazer, the club’s colours, he remained a Rotherham man to the end.

“I came to the club at 20 years old and I was a captain at 21,” he said. “I’ve grown up at this club and become a father at this club and been on a journey with this club.

“I’ve made friends for life here and I want to say thank-you for everything.”