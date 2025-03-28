Youngsters continue winning dynasty at Moorgate Tennis Club

TROPHY TIME: Awema Njalale and Max Venables at Moorgate Tennis Club

​YOUNGSTERS who got their first taste of competitive action at Moorgate Tennis Club are still enjoying success two years on.

​In 2023 a group of 12-year-olds came together to play for Moorgate in the Sheffield and District 14 and-Under Summer League and despite being younger than most of their opponents, they went and won the league title.

The team then was centred around Max Venables, Awema Njalale, Freya Wilby and Matei Mare and after Matei left for pastures new, Alex Lesniak and Logan Oggelsby joined the squad, which then won the Winter League edition of the 14-and-Under League.

Fast forward to 2024 and the youngsters completed the double double as they proved too good for whatever opposition was put in their way.

Moorgate Tennis Club's Logan Oggelsby, Alex Lesniak,, Awema Njale and Max Venables

One particular match stood out in the latest Winter League edition when a concussion suffered by Logan left the team short-handed.

Logan's younger brother, Caleb, stepped in to become the youngest ever player for the club in the age group since Max made his debut as a nine-year-old in what was then the 15-and-Under League.

With the match heading for a 2-2 draw, Alex and Caleb pulled off a comeback win in a tie break decider.

Max, Awema and Freya have been regulars in the club's senior teams for some time and will soon be joined by Alex, who will make his senior debut in the spring.