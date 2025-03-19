Yorkshire motorsport star announced for 2025 British F4 campaign

Rowan Campbell-Pilling has announced he will be racing in the 2025 Formula 4 British Championship, certified by the FIA. Competing in his second year on the F4 grid, he has signed with local team, JHR Developments.

After a highly impressive debut season, where Rowan took on 30 races – across 10 different tracks – to win 21 trophies, his return as one to watch on this year’s F4 grid is no surprise to those in motorsport circles.

The 18-year-old’s remarkable ability to navigate challenging tracks and deliver exceptional lap times in 2024 solidified his reputation as a name to remember.

Moving to JHR Developments, the local sports star is looking forward to representing South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire on a national stage.

JHR Developments has been in operation since 1995, racing in a number of single-seater and sportscar series. With state-of-the-art, dedicated simulator facilities on-site at their Dronfield base and an open-book policy on data and information between drivers, JHR are statistically one of the most successful outfits in British F4’s history.

Rowan said: “I’m excited to be rejoining the British F4 grid for 2025 as part of the JHR Developments team.

“I’m looking forward to building on what I achieved last year with a new focus, which also strengthens our community pride, inspires young drivers here in my hometown and acknowledges just how much motorsport excellence is here on our very own doorstep.

“I’ve stayed laser focused since the last season ended and spent my winter training and getting in the best physical condition I can ahead of testing this month and before the season starts in late April.

“I can’t wait to be back racing on some of the UK’s most iconic circuits, and in Zandvoort too, as I aim to take on the title.”

Steven Hunter, Team Principal for JHR Developments, said: “We are thrilled to have Rowan in his sophomore year driving for JHR Developments F4 Team.

“Having watched him closely over the years, we are excited to feature Rowan in our line up as we gear up for a championship campaign.

“We go into the new season with the strength, depth and expertise within our team to push for the title this year and with Rowan onboard I strongly believe we can achieve it.”

In the 2024 season, Rowan rocketed his way up the championship rankings. The teenager ended within the top 10 – only one of three Rookies to do so. Plus, he was the first Rookie in the newest generation F4 car to be on the Official Podium within three races.

Rowan was also awarded a Pirelli Hardest Charger Award – for the most overtakes during a race – early in the season, he held seven Rookie fastest laps and finished third overall in the Rookie Cup.

Outside of racing, Rowan is a Children’s Champion and Ambassador for The Children’s Hospital Charity. He has consistently raised funds for the charity between an intense F4 training schedule and his Sixth Form studies.

He raised over £10,000 in 2023, and, to date, has raised over £25,000 in total to help support the hospital’s patients and their families.

Rowan is proud of his roots and is eager to represent the Steel City, and the wider region, wherever he goes, proudly standing as Sheffield’s – and Yorkshire’s – only F4 driver.

He is passionate about becoming a karting role model for the younger generation in Yorkshire and is looking into ways to open more doors for youngsters in motorsport.

Rowan’s second season of Formula 4 will begin at Donington Park in late April.