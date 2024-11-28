Angling is suffering a decline in numbers

​​WE often hear anglers commenting that there aren’t many youngsters on the bank.

For those that grew up in the 1960’s, when angling was a number one activity for men and boys, it is a worrying feature of today’s sport. There is no doubt the reasons for the change are many and varied, from the difference in lifestyles through to the basic cost.

In the 60’s, most anglers made much of their own tackle – and they didn’t need much back then. One or two rods maximum, a wicker basket, nets and that was about it. No need for multiple feeder and float roads, differing reels and mega expensive poles, hundreds of floats all on winders, at least one plastic holdall, not to mention the now almost compulsory barrows.

But while the conversations have been ongoing, the evidence to support the change has not been well publicised, until recently.

Many of us will remember, going back a few years, well published figures stating that angling was the most popular participant sport in the country, with more than two million participants.

You may also remember that figure being downgraded to one-and-a-half million.

Now figures published in the Environment Agency’s Annual Fisheries Report and based on rod licence sales suggest the figure is less than one million and has been so for five out of the last six years. It stood at 910,973 in the year 2023-2024, having declined roughly by one third since 2010.

It is a worrying feature for we participants but even more so perhaps for the tackle trade and for bodies such as the Environment Agency, which achieved almost £25million in income during 2020-2021 and was no doubt boosted as a result of angling being one of the few outdoor activities allowed following Covid. In 22-23 however income had fallen to £20,900,133 and was only counteracted by an increase in the cost of licences in 23- 24 – one of only two increases during the time.

It seems as though this may well be the trend for the future because already the last government approved further increases in 24-25 and 25-26.

Another regular topic of conversation is to ask: when was the last time you had your licence checked?

Like many others, it is so long ago I cannot remember. Now, having read the report I know why.

In 23-24 only 46,126 licences were checked, which sounds a lot, but not when almost one million were sold and of those only 421 were prosecuted.

The whole report makes interesting reading. You can see it at “Fisheries annual report 2023 to 2024: how we spend fishing licence income” at GOV.UK