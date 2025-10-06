Women's course record falls as females shine at the 2025 Rowbotham's Round Rotherham Run

Record breaker and winner Emily Cowper-Coles crosses the finish line in the 2025 Rowbotham's Round Rotherham race

THE 42nd edition of the Rowbotham’s Round Rotherham Run will be remembered as one of the most remarkable in its history – and not just because Storm Amy lashed the UK on race day. This year’s story belonged firmly to the women.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Cowper-Coles produced a standout performance, storming around the 50-mile course in a new women’s course record of 7:18:03, not only taking the female crown but also becoming the overall race winner.

It is only the second time in the event’s 42 years that a female has claimed the outright victory.

The battle at the front could not have been closer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Kevin Hoult at the 2025 Rowbotham's Round Rotherham race

Five-time previous winner Kevin Hoult of Calder Valley Fell Runners pushed Dark Peak Fell Runner Emily all the way, finishing just 1 minute 24 seconds behind her in 7:19:27.

Quickest local male club runner was Scott Mclellan of Rotherham Running Club, who finished 13th in 9:16.38.

Fastest local female club runner was Rotherham Harriers’ Laura Denwood, 25th in 9:59.73.

Third overall – and second male – was Ian Symington in 7:21:15 while Mariusz Felczerek of Doncaster AC was third male in 7:36:47.

The women’s race also showcased depth and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind Emily, Lisa Walbridge, the 2023 winner, was second female in a course PB of 8:21:26 while and Katy Boulton ran a superb personal best to secure third in 9:27:58.

In total, 187 runners completed the solo event, with a further 18 retiring, many no doubt influenced by the testing conditions brought on by Storm Amy.

Every finisher earned their place in what proved to be one of the most challenging editions in recent memory.

More in this week’s Advertiser