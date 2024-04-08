ZONED IN: Charlie Daughtrey

But the soggy spring weather hasn’t stopped one local player getting his year off to a flying start.

Charlie Daughtrey, of Rotherham Golf Club, has hit the ground running, firstly making it through to the semi-finals of the lucrative Sunningdale Foursomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partnering Lindrick’s Tom Osbourne, the pair beat European tour player Eddie Pepperell and his partner along the way.

And last weekend Charlie went one better by winning the Berkhamstead Trophy, which may be his biggest win of his young career.

It adds to the Yorkshire Amateur Championship he won at Lindrick in 2020.

This time Charlie shot rounds of 70,69,70 in the foreshortened, weather-hit event to finish on -4, good enough for a three-shot victory and just reward for the dark, wet nights he spent working on his game at Wath’s Waterfront Golf Club during the close season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It has been a good start to the year. The event at Sunningdale showed me the winter work had paid off, even if we came up just short, but to win at Berkhamstead really does indicate the time I’ve put in has been worth it.

"Let’s hope it’s just the start of a great year.”

Charlie has a busy schedule of events lined up and he is in action at Ganton GC this week when Yorkshire take on players from the 2020 Pro Tour.