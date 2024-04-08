Winter graft pays dividends for golfer Charlie Daughtrey
But the soggy spring weather hasn’t stopped one local player getting his year off to a flying start.
Charlie Daughtrey, of Rotherham Golf Club, has hit the ground running, firstly making it through to the semi-finals of the lucrative Sunningdale Foursomes.
Partnering Lindrick’s Tom Osbourne, the pair beat European tour player Eddie Pepperell and his partner along the way.
And last weekend Charlie went one better by winning the Berkhamstead Trophy, which may be his biggest win of his young career.
It adds to the Yorkshire Amateur Championship he won at Lindrick in 2020.
This time Charlie shot rounds of 70,69,70 in the foreshortened, weather-hit event to finish on -4, good enough for a three-shot victory and just reward for the dark, wet nights he spent working on his game at Wath’s Waterfront Golf Club during the close season.
He said: “It has been a good start to the year. The event at Sunningdale showed me the winter work had paid off, even if we came up just short, but to win at Berkhamstead really does indicate the time I’ve put in has been worth it.
"Let’s hope it’s just the start of a great year.”
Charlie has a busy schedule of events lined up and he is in action at Ganton GC this week when Yorkshire take on players from the 2020 Pro Tour.
He still has aspirations of making the professional playing ranks but for now is continuing his greenkeeping duties at Waterfront where, despite the weather making the job tough, his golf form is giving him something to smile about.