Injured: Travis Gordon

​CONFIDENCE in Rotherham Titans’ strength in reserve is increasing after banking two wins from two on their return to National One.

The injuries suffered by two top summer signings – South African back row Travis Gordon and specialist no.12 Joe Mounsey – in the first match against Rosslyn Park left the club having to do running repairs earlier than anyone expected.

Last season’s Player of the Year, John Okafor, got injured in training last week and had to sit out Saturday’s win at Darlington.

Even though wing Jack Taylor and new signings Joji Lagavatu, Frankie Gascoigne and Harry Gilison-Fox are also in the treatment room, Titans still came through it with six tries and a bonus point.

Joe Mounsey in action in Rotherham Titans' opening-day win over Rosslyn Park before being hit by injury.

Forwards coach Matt Smith said: "The lads who came in – Ben Copley, Lewis Allan and Travis Gideon – all had fantastic games and gave us confidence we do have quality to perform in this league even with men missing.

“Speaking as a forwards coach, our lineout is going well, the maul is going forward and we’re scoring maul tries and other teams aren’t scoring them.

"The scrum is also going forward. We’re not getting pushed back.”

Gordon and Mounsey are expected to be missing for quite a while but Okafor has a chance of being back involved at home to Esher on Saturday (2pm).

Rotherham Titans forwards coach Matt Smith

Last season’s champions of National Two East, Esher have found the step up to the third tier harder than Rotherham so far, losing both games.

Smith is cautious.

"One thing I do know, looking at the league last year, is that anyone can beat anyone,” he said.

"Rosslyn Park finished third and lost ten games. In no other league would that happen, so the fact they and Esher have lost their first two means nothing really.

"We keep taking it week by week. That’s all we can do because we don’t know about this league.

“Rosslyn proved to us what it takes to win a game at this level. Darlington then showed us that even if you’re 11 points up that any team won’t give in. They’ll play from everywhere and keep going.

"If Esher come and do a job on us and we do all we possibly can do then fair enough. You doff your cap."

Titans haven’t lost a league game since last November, when they went down 26-20 at Leeds Tykes.

They’ve won all their 12 games since and don’t want this weekend to be an unlucky 13th.

Added Smith: "We’ve been quite honest with the lads. No blowing smoke up their backsides or being too harsh either.

"We’ll lose at some point but hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves along the way.

"There is still so much growth to come in our performances."