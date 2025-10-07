Winner brings a youthful streak to Wickersley CI Bowling Club
At the age of 28, Jamie Verhulst appreciates the gentle life on the greens and all the physical and mental benefits it brings.
He won the men’s singles competition at Wickersley CI Bowling Club recently, beating John Roddis 21-13 in the final.
"I started playing bowls in Norfolk when I was ten years old at an after-school club at my primary school,” explained Jamie.
"I played flat green bowls until I went to university where I stopped playing for a bit.
"Then, in 2022, I joined Wickersley, playing crown green bowls, and the rest is history!”
Wickersley CI regular puts out appeals for new faces of any age, stating: “New people don’t have to bring any equipment, just enthusiasm.”
Club regular Norman Leighton said: “Jamie fits in so well here and it is lovely to have someone younger around the place.
"Bowls can be enjoyed by people of any age is Jamie is proof of that.”