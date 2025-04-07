Wath and Wickersley take wins in lively Rotherham Schools Netball Finals

Year 8 winners: Wath

​THE annual Rotherham Schools Netball Finals lived up to expectations as the borough’s young players showcased their skills.

Wath and Wickersley were dominant across the age categories from Year 7 to Sixth Form but fellow qualifiers Aston, Wales and St Bernards contributed to a great morning of court action.

Four finals were won by Wath, starting with the Year 7 tournament which showcased some very talented young players from all the schools.

The clash with Wickersley was quite close from the starting whistle and it was clear to see some nerves from the young netballers.

Year 7 winners: Wath

Wath took the lead and although Wickersley fought hard to claw it back, Wath took the win 18-9.

They repeated the triumph at Year 8, beating Wickersley21-8.

The two also contested the Year 9 decider, with Wath again showing their strength to take a close battle 15-6.

A strong St Bernard’s team made a Year 10 final full of strength and determination.

Action from the Rotherham Schools Netball Finals

Wickersley won it 24-8 and also prevailed in the Year 11 decider with a resounding 43-1 win over Wath.

Due to only three schools entering the Sixth Form tournament, it followed a triangular fixture format rather than the normal semi-final, final setup.

Each game was played with the intensity of a final and produced some superb attacking and defensive play by Wath, Wales and Aston.

Wath beat both Aston and Wales to become champions, with Wales finishing as runners-up.

Year 10 winners: Wickersley

A thank-you went to all the schools, teachers, players, coaches and umpires.

Spokeswoman Georgina Hutson added: “It was a fantastic morning with a great performance by all of our teams across all age groups. Their schools should be very proud.”