Wath Academy to help unearth young rugby talents in new Yorkshire initiative

At the scheme launch (from left) Stuart Dixon, Rugby Programme Lead at Yorkshire Academy; Liam Ransome, Wath Academy Principal, add Ryan Burrows, Wath Academy Rugby Development Manager.

​A NEW partnership to find the rugby stars of the future has been announced between a Rotherham secondary school and Yorkshire Rugby Academy.

Wath Academy will provide a clear and structured pathway for any talented young players to develop and progress towards professional rugby, enhancing rugby opportunities for aspiring athletes within the state school system.

Officially launching in September, it will see the school, part of Maltby Learning Trust, participate in the national Academy, Colleges and Education (ACE) league and serve as a key hub within Yorkshire Rugby Academy’s talent pathway, supporting boys aged 11-18 in their rugby development.

The partnership will enable student-athletes to access elite-level coaching, strength and conditioning support, and a high-performance training environment, all while continuing their academic studies.

Stuart Dixon, Yorkshire rugby academy manager, said: “We are delighted to partner with Wath Academy as part of our ongoing mission to develop the best rugby talent in the South Yorkshire region. This initiative will not only raise the standard of rugby at the school level but also strengthen the future of the sport in Yorkshire.”

Ryan Burrows, rugby development manager at Wath Academy, added: “This is a huge step forward for our rugby programme at Wath. We are still in our infancy with the programme only being in its third season but with the involvement now of Stuart and the other guys at Yorkshire Rugby Academy it will really put Wath Academy back on the map as a Rugby playing school"

Wath Academy's OFSTED-rated “Outstanding” Sixth Form provides an exceptional academic environment, ensuring that students receive top-tier education alongside their rugby commitments with the advantage of academic excellence, well-equipped facilities, and expert faculty support.

School Principal Liam Ransome, added: “We are very proud that our educational offer, alongside our current Rugby Scholarship Programme, has been identified and selected to play a pivotal role in the future of Yorkshire Rugby.

“Student-athletes will receive an outstanding education as well as exceptional coaching. This is an exciting time for our community.”