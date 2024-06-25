Appeal: John Ball outside the now demolished Rotherham Martial Arts Centre

A RETIRED karate instructor urgently needs to find a new home for his unused martial arts equipment.

The items, which include jigsaw mats, punch bags, boxing gloves, weight balls, karate suits and leg and head guards, have been held in storage since Rotherham Martial Arts Centre closed four years ago.

But the impending loss of the storage space means that former tutor John Ball wants to donate the equipment to a club or individuals who can make us of it before it goes to waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I haven’t been able to move any of the equipment due to my groin and hip problems,” said John. "I am having to give it all away due to the urgency of time and I’d love it to go to local people who really need it.”

Dedicated: John Ball with some of his ex-students from Rotherham Martial Arts Centre.

Sensei John, a 7th Dan, coached all over Rotherham for more than 40 years, taking many of his students to national and international levels.

When he was offered a derelict building on Domine Lane in the heart of Rotherham in the late 1990s, he renovated it to a high standard with his own money and called it Rotherham Martial Art Centre.

The club ran there for nearly 22 years until 2020, when the building was demolished. Students included some with learning difficulties, autism, ADHD and other problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unused equipment also includes medicine balls and a weights bench.

Added John: "Ideally the equipment would go to someone who can take it all away at once, but we’ll see. Any donations will go to charity.”