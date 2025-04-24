Wales High School are Rotherham Schools football champs
The tie held at Thomas Rotherham College ended 2-2 before Wales clinched the trophy on penalties.
Wales started the game brightly, setting the tone with a moment of determination from captain Fin Wood, who cleared a goal-bound effort off the line before sparking a lightning counter-attack.
The move culminated in Luke McMahon slotting home to give Wales an early advantage.
Wickersley responded with resilience, netting twice before the break to turn the game around and head into half time 2-1 up.
The second half saw Wales regroup with renewed energy and their persistence paid off when Tyler Daniels delivered a precise ball to the back post, where Oliver Brown rose highest to head home the equaliser and set up a tense finish.
Wales kept their cool under pressure in the spot-kicks, converting four of theirs while Wickersley managed just one., handing their opponents a hard-earned 4-1 shootout victory and the title of Y11 champions.
It was a brilliant final full of drama, heart, and standout performances—football at its grassroots best.
The victory was the third in the annual football finals for Wales, having won the Year 8 and Year 9 deciders held at Wickersley last month.