Dinnington's James Egerton battles against Ossett

DINNINGTON Rugby Club had one of its busiest days for years and the first team obliged by producing a good win.

Matt Challinor’s side beat Ossett 32-15 to notch a second straight victory in Yorkshire Two on what was club’s the inaugural sponsors day.

In glorious sunshine, Dinnington started like a steam train and after some good work by the forwards the ball was fizzed down the back line for Maine Bunting to dot down in the corner. Jonny West added a penalty and then Bunting scored in the opposite corner to claim his fifth try in two games and help open up a 13-8 half-time lead.

Dinnington's Maine Bunting on the ball.

The second half began with West darting over from close range, Bunting adding the extras, before the best try of the day.

A strong carry from the forwards set the platform and the ball was spun back from one wing to another for Ben White to go over. West added the extras to cap a man of the match performance before a try for White finished things off.

Dinnington are away to Baildon on Saturday.

In the curtain raiser, the seconds beat Scunthorpe 24-19 with tries from Riley Savage (2), Jack Venimore and Jamie Qualter. Will Cockerham added the goal points.