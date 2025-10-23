Unity Boxing Centre pair strike a blow for Rotherham by winning national gold medals
The Unity boxing gym collected two national gold medals at a prestigious contest in Kettering last weekend.
For a small club in only its fourth year, it is a tremendous achievement.
And it reflects well on the whole borough, says Abdul Majid.
The successful pair from the Aldwarke Lane, Rawmarsh, base were Rio Trueman (15) and Sonny Hughes (20).
Rio, from Sunnyside, won the National Development championship at 66kg in the U16 age group.
The Wickersley School pupil is determined to succeed in the sport, says Abdul.
"He is very dedicated and is in the gym five times a week. He is a good boxer but can fight as well. He is entertaining and strong.
"At 15, he has a lot of fans. He took 50-60 to Kettering. When he won, the people down there used the expression 'Unity by name Unity by nature,' which was great to hear.
"Rio gives most of his life to boxing and wants to go all the way."
Sonny, who lives in Barnsley, won the full National Championship at 60kg. "He has now had 21 fights and 18 wins," said Abdul. "He is extremely fit, has a great workrate and throws a lot of punches.
"He was up against a kid from a big club in Islington, and so to beat him, being a member of a smaller club like ours, was a huge achievement.
"Overall, something like this shows Rotherham in a good light – it is something positive about the town."
The promising duo is coached Abdul, Atif Shafiq and Mateen Razaq.