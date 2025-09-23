Ukrainian teenager sails to success at Ulley

Ready to launch: Aleks Svietik with mum Hanna at Ulley Sailing Club

A BOY who emigrated from war-torn Ukraine has continued his passion for sailing in Rotherham with success.

Aleks Svietik left his homeland for the UK with his family when he was 12 and was determined the move wouldn’t stop him finding a new place to pursue his hobby.

After arriving in Britain, he was put in touch with Ulley Sailing Club, who accepted him as a member.

His mum, Hanna, said: “We didn’t have a car or a boat before so wherever George Panther (Ulley’s dinghy instructor) went with his boat and his car he took Aleks with him.

"That helped a lot. Aleks started sailing again and he is continuing to improve.”

Now aged 15, Aleks has graduated from a smaller boat to his very own topper boat and has been helped by funding.

He won a recent Travel Series and placed third in a schools regatta. He also accompanied George to the Topper Nationals in Largs, Scotland, where he came fourth in the silver fleet section.

Aleks even got to hold fellow sailor Paul Goodison’s gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics when the Olympian made a return to Ulley Sailing Club recently.

That should provide a little bit of extra inspiration on the teenager’s sailing journey.

Added Hanna: "We enjoy this club, it is like a family. There is a lot of support.”