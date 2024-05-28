Two cups add late sheen to the season for Rotherham United Women
They beat Kettering Town 3-1 at Arnold Town FC on Sunday to win the East Midlands Women’s Regional League Plate, adding to the #HerGameToo they lifted by beating Sheffield Wednesday two weeks ago at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
On paper, as a Premier Division team, Rotherham were the favourites, though Kettering could not be underestimated as they had finished runners up in Division One South.
The game was less than 90 seconds old when Jessie Broadhurst pounced on a misdirected back pass to score.
Despite having much the better of the first half Rotherham were unable to add to their early goal. Kettering keeper Hayley Matthews saved from Alesha Gale and Broadhurst while the base of an upright denied Delia Hurdiss.
Kettering started strongly in the second half but it was Rotherham who scored the game’s next goal, Milly Colford earning and converting a penalty to make it 2-0 on 52 minutes.
Apart from when Holly Moore headed over from a good position on 65 minutes, Rotherham were more than comfortable with their two goal cushion until Kettering struck back with a penalty of their own through Lauren Adams with 15 minutes to go.
Any hopes the underdogs had of causing an upset were quashed on 80 minutes. A corner by Sidni Simmons was met by Lauren Winter around the penalty spot and her firm volley found the back of the net before the celebrations began.
The Millers have also won the Plate the hard way, reaching the final by virtue of a hat-trick of away wins at Notts County Development (3-0), Nottingham Trent University (2-0, aet) and lastly and most impressively at Chesterfield Ladies (4-0).
Milly Colford was named Coach's Player of the Match.
