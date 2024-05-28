Rotherham goal scorers Jessie Broadhurst, Milly Colford and Lauren Winter. Pictures by JULIAN BARKER

ROTHERHAM United Women have finished their season with two trophies.

​They beat Kettering Town 3-1 at Arnold Town FC on Sunday to win the East Midlands Women’s Regional League Plate, adding to the #HerGameToo they lifted by beating Sheffield Wednesday two weeks ago at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

On paper, as a Premier Division team, Rotherham were the favourites, though Kettering could not be underestimated as they had finished runners up in Division One South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was less than 90 seconds old when Jessie Broadhurst pounced on a misdirected back pass to score.

Rotherham United Women with mascots from Rawmarsh St Joseph's JFC. Pictures by JULIAN BARKER

Despite having much the better of the first half Rotherham were unable to add to their early goal. Kettering keeper Hayley Matthews saved from Alesha Gale and Broadhurst while the base of an upright denied Delia Hurdiss.

Kettering started strongly in the second half but it was Rotherham who scored the game’s next goal, Milly Colford earning and converting a penalty to make it 2-0 on 52 minutes.

Apart from when Holly Moore headed over from a good position on 65 minutes, Rotherham were more than comfortable with their two goal cushion until Kettering struck back with a penalty of their own through Lauren Adams with 15 minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any hopes the underdogs had of causing an upset were quashed on 80 minutes. A corner by Sidni Simmons was met by Lauren Winter around the penalty spot and her firm volley found the back of the net before the celebrations began.

Goal ... Milly Colford scores from the penalty spot

The Millers have also won the Plate the hard way, reaching the final by virtue of a hat-trick of away wins at Notts County Development (3-0), Nottingham Trent University (2-0, aet) and lastly and most impressively at Chesterfield Ladies (4-0).

Milly Colford was named Coach's Player of the Match.