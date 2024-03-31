Treeton sports club secures funding for improvements
Members of Treeton Cricket and Football Club are celebrating following confirmation of a grant which will fund the installation of a new roof and solar panels and battery storage.
The £41,000 award is from Valencia the Communities Fund through the Landfill Communities Fund. It is being provided to the club’s parent charity, Treeton Memorial Community Centre and Playing Fields, which in addition to the clubhouse and changing rooms provides a cricket pitch, two football pitches and a children’s playground.
The facilities form the main sports hub and a place for social activities in Treeton.
Keith Haynes, the charity’s chairman of trustees, said; “The funding will allow the old leaky roof to be replaced and result in the clubhouse being a warmer and safer.
"The installation of solar panels and battery storage will reduce our electricity costs, which have been substantial over the last few years.”
