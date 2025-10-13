Trainer’s inspiring bodybuilder Ed Akay is a three-time UK champion

"Winning team": Ed Akay with his wife Helen Akay and trainer Matthew White. Picture by Sam Solarfly

A PARTIALLY paralysed bodybuilder has lifted more trophies with the guidance of his Rotherham-based trainer.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Akay is partially immobilised in his left foot and competes as both a “para” and “able bodied athlete,” supported by Mathew White.

The handicap didn't stop Ed capturing the Natural Universe Gold Medal and the UK International Championship last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the success has spilled over into 2025 with two more British titles in a week – the Para Bodybuilding titles at the UKDFBA UK Championship and the PCA British Naturals.

Ed Akay with silverware. Picture by Sam Solarfly

At that contest Ed competed against able-bodied athletes in the “Overall Natural Championship” – something that is incredibly rare.

As ever he was watched over by a proud Matthew, who is CEO of MW Strength & Performance. The two have been working together for five years.

Matt said: “Every season has its truth.

"For the mentor this was a humbling natural British Championship return. For the athlete it was a British legacy written.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This season was never just competition. It was proof that the mind carries the body further than anyone expects.

"I am forever proud of Ed. He is a formidable, world-class athlete and lifetime friend.”

Matt originally coached Ed for a charity body transformation four years ago and has since calculated his student’s fitness and nutrition strategy to a microscopic detail.

The trainer himself has returned to the bodybuilding stages, winning a silver and bronze medal at the UKUP Regional and British Championships respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ed’s biography, “From Darkness,” penned by writer Jason Reading, is due for release in the coming months.

Jason said described Ed’s journey’s as “a real life Rocky Balboa story, a true tale of an underdog done good”.

"It has been a pleasure to capture some of it on camera and eventually put it into words,” he said.

Added Ed: “I feel privileged and blessed to have been given the opportunity to compete at this level by both organisations.

"I am eternally grateful to Matt for his world class coaching.”