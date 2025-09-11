Too little, too late for Rotherham United Women on opening day
The Millers head south to take on Stamford AFC on Sunday (2pm) after going down 4-2 to Gainsborough Trinity in their East Midlands Regional Women’s League opener at Roundwood.
The visitors built up a four-goal lead before the Millers rallied.
A line-up packed with new faces made early chances but failed to take advantage, Ella Mortimer coming closest when she saw a shot cleared off the line.
Trinity took the lead by capitalising on a defensive error before half time and following the restart they scored twice from corners and added another on the counter-attack.
It was not until the final 20 minutes that hosts showed effective attacking intent.
Sophia Swan sparked the late revival when her powerful shot smashed down off the bar and Mortimer mopped up, claiming herself a debut goal.
Swan got her just reward for a sparkling cameo, racing onto Sidni Simmons' through ball to find the bottom corner.
The goals briefly buoyed a deflated home crowd but did little to gloss over an underwhelming opening performance.
