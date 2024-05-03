Rotherham Titans celebrate promotion at Billingham last week. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

The club has marked its 100th season by winning National Two North and in doing so earned its first promotion in more than 20 years.

And, for director of rugby Martin Jenkinson, it is part of a general upturn in fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We started the centenary with a dinner for 500 people at Magna.

Rotherham Titans' post-match huddle.

“Inroads have been made off the field with regards to improving Clifton Lane, working hand in hand with Rotherham Town Cricket Club, and now we have won the league.

“It has been tremendous, Rotherham Rugby Club’s best year in a long time.”

The club has confirmed that coach Harvey Biljon will stay on next season to lead the Titans in National One alongside head coach Gareth Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Identifying players who can make sure Rotherham can survive and thrive in the higher league is also under way.

“It’s a process and we have started that process,” added Jenkinson. “Losing Matt Challinor and Matt Smith to injury in one year like we have, I don’t know any other rugby club in the north of England that could take that in its stride. They were big boots to fill.