Title-winning Rotherham Titans embrace long-awaited upturn in fortunes
The club has marked its 100th season by winning National Two North and in doing so earned its first promotion in more than 20 years.
And, for director of rugby Martin Jenkinson, it is part of a general upturn in fortunes.
He said: “We started the centenary with a dinner for 500 people at Magna.
“Inroads have been made off the field with regards to improving Clifton Lane, working hand in hand with Rotherham Town Cricket Club, and now we have won the league.
“It has been tremendous, Rotherham Rugby Club’s best year in a long time.”
The club has confirmed that coach Harvey Biljon will stay on next season to lead the Titans in National One alongside head coach Gareth Lewis.
Identifying players who can make sure Rotherham can survive and thrive in the higher league is also under way.
“It’s a process and we have started that process,” added Jenkinson. “Losing Matt Challinor and Matt Smith to injury in one year like we have, I don’t know any other rugby club in the north of England that could take that in its stride. They were big boots to fill.
“You need a squad because rugby is so attritional and ours will need to be stronger next season.”