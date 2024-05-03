Title-winning Rotherham Titans embrace long-awaited upturn in fortunes

ROTHERHAM Titans want their centenary-year title win to be the springboard to even better things on and off the field.
By David Beddows
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 13:27 BST
Rotherham Titans celebrate promotion at Billingham last week. Picture by Kerrie BeddowsRotherham Titans celebrate promotion at Billingham last week. Picture by Kerrie Beddows
Rotherham Titans celebrate promotion at Billingham last week. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

The club has marked its 100th season by winning National Two North and in doing so earned its first promotion in more than 20 years.

And, for director of rugby Martin Jenkinson, it is part of a general upturn in fortunes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We started the centenary with a dinner for 500 people at Magna.

Most Popular
Rotherham Titans' post-match huddle.Rotherham Titans' post-match huddle.
Rotherham Titans' post-match huddle.

“Inroads have been made off the field with regards to improving Clifton Lane, working hand in hand with Rotherham Town Cricket Club, and now we have won the league.

“It has been tremendous, Rotherham Rugby Club’s best year in a long time.”

The club has confirmed that coach Harvey Biljon will stay on next season to lead the Titans in National One alongside head coach Gareth Lewis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Identifying players who can make sure Rotherham can survive and thrive in the higher league is also under way.

“It’s a process and we have started that process,” added Jenkinson. “Losing Matt Challinor and Matt Smith to injury in one year like we have, I don’t know any other rugby club in the north of England that could take that in its stride. They were big boots to fill.

“You need a squad because rugby is so attritional and ours will need to be stronger next season.”

Related topics:Rotherham Titans