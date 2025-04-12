Titans edge out champions in 12-try thriller

Ronnie Du Randt makes a break for Rotherham Titans against Richmond at Clifton Lane

ROTHERHAM Titans signed off their home campaign on a high by taking the scalp of National One champions Richmond.

A big crowd of at sun-kissed Clifton Lane saw the hosts edge a 12-try fest 40-38 and inflict only the visitors’ third loss of the season.

"Do not underestimate how tough a game that was,” said Titans team chief Harvey Biljon. “Taking on the champions, they had the freedom to play and we did so well to stick in it and put ourselves in a position to win. The defensive sets at the end helped us see it out. I’m hugely proud of the players.”

Turning around 19-12 down at half time, Rotherham surged back to lead 40-26 in the final quarter and had to hold off a Richmond resurgence in the closing stages.

Travis Gordon goes in for Rotherham Titans' second try against Richmond. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Callum Grieve missed a late penalty chance from out wide to give them victory. They had lost a man to a red card midway through the first half.

Biljon thanked the home supporters for helping Titans over the line.

"They were absolutely outstanding, he said. “You could hear them at key moments and on a day like today, in the heat and against such strong opposition, they made a huge difference.”

The six home tries came from Ellis Thomas, Travis Gordon, Ronnie du Randt, John Okafor, Rob Povey and a best of the day from Jack Townend.

Rotherham Titans' John Okafor in the thick of it against Richmond.

Lloyd Hayes tagged on four conversions.

“It was a helluva game, end to end right to the death,” said try scorer Thomas.

"In terms of a last home game in front of the fans, you couldn’t beat it. It was great to give them a good send-off.”

The win nudged Titans back into second spot, a point ahead of Rosslyn Park, who lost to Rams.

Rotherham go to Rosslyn Park for the final match in two weeks’ time.